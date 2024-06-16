Eventide Asset Management LLC Takes $3.25 Million Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,394,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 9.99% of VYNE Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.
VYNE Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ VYNE opened at $2.30 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.
VYNE Therapeutics Profile
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.
