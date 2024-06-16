Eventide Asset Management LLC Takes $3.25 Million Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,394,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 9.99% of VYNE Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ VYNE opened at $2.30 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VYNE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 6,874.47%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYNE

VYNE Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.