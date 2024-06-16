Eventide Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Eventide Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,799 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $256.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.03. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

