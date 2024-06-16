Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Shares Up 34.2%

Shares of Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Free Report) were up 34.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 2,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Everything Blockchain Trading Up 34.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.
About Everything Blockchain
Everything Blockchain, Inc engages in consulting and developing blockchain, and cybersecurity related solutions. The company offers EB Control, a zero trust data access solution for individuals and organizations; EB Advise, and EB Build. Everything Blockchain, Inc was formerly known as ObitX, Inc and changed its name to Everything Blockchain, Inc in May 2021.
