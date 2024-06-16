Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Exela Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

XELAP stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exela Technologies stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the quarter. Exela Technologies accounts for 0.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exela Technologies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

