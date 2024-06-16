Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2024

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Exela Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

XELAP stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exela Technologies stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAPFree Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the quarter. Exela Technologies accounts for 0.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exela Technologies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.