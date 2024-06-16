F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of XFIX opened at $51.70 on Friday. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $52.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2541 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

