Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Up 6.9%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.54. 38,462,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 105,672,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $226.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

