FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the May 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FAT Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

FAT opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.77. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -9.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

