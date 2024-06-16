Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $743,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after purchasing an additional 509,909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after buying an additional 195,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,101,000 after purchasing an additional 193,740 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT opened at $101.19 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

