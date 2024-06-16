Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Trading 8% Higher

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) traded up 8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.75. 1,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

See Also

