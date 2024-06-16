Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.

Fidus Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $628.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.39. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

