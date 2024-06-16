Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.11% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $25,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 394.3% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,246,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,331. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,357 shares of company stock valued at $816,148. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

