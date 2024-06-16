Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWD stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $26.10.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Finward Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after buying an additional 255,595 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

