First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FBMS

First Bancshares Price Performance

FBMS stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $743.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 90,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.