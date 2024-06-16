First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Shares Down 3.2%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.