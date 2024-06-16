First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.46. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $97.78.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.