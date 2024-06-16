First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 411,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,498,000. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

LMBS opened at $48.35 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.