Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,375 shares of company stock valued at $13,850,195. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,062. The stock has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.09 and a 200-day moving average of $145.83.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

