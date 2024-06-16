Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MHCUF)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.26.
About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.