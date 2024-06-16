Floor & Decor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 5,298 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average daily volume of 3,294 put options.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 2.6 %

FND opened at $118.20 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average of $113.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on FND

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 81.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.