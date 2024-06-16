Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

NYSE:F opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

