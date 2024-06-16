FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Shares Up 21%

Shares of FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) were up 21% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 49,300,392 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,765% from the average daily volume of 1,720,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

FOXO Technologies Trading Up 21.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

