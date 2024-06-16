Frankly (CVE:TLK) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.38. Frankly shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares trading hands.

Frankly Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.63 million and a PE ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44.

About Frankly

(Get Free Report)

Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frankly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frankly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.