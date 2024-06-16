Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

FPRUY opened at $27.40 on Friday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

