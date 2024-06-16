Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Trading Down 9%

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.02. 16,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 17,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Freightos Stock Down 5.2 %
Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freightos Limited will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freightos
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in shares of Freightos by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,931 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freightos by 100.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Freightos during the first quarter valued at $4,339,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freightos during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Freightos
Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.
