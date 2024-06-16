Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,300 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 294,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,583.0 days.
Fuji Media Price Performance
Fuji Media stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. Fuji Media has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.70.
Fuji Media Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fuji Media
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.