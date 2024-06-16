Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,300 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 294,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,583.0 days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

Fuji Media stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. Fuji Media has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Get Fuji Media alerts:

Fuji Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.