G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.26. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,408,000 after acquiring an additional 292,668 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,019,000 after buying an additional 2,204,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,777,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,396,000 after buying an additional 145,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 874,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,715,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

