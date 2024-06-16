Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GAMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gambling.com Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $275,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAMB opened at $7.79 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

