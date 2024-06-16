GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 29,854,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 25,776,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Specifically, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $346,474. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

GameStop Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.79 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in GameStop by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in GameStop by 147.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

