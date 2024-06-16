Garde Capital Inc. Buys 1,114 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.3% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $479.19 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $479.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $445.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.19.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

