Garde Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 62,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,023,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $178.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

