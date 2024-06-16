Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin stock opened at $159.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $171.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.52.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

