Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTES. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GTES opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.43. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

