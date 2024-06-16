George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Update

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 410,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.2 days.

George Weston Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $137.80 on Friday. George Weston has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.31 and a 200-day moving average of $129.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.54.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

