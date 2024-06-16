Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Up 3.1%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.62 and last traded at $64.75. 2,977,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,208,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after purchasing an additional 87,482 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

