Gilead Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 27,892 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the typical volume of 18,118 call options.
GILD opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average is $73.33.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $845,000. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 34.8% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,563,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 167.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 82,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
