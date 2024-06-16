Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $496.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 73.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

