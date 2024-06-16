Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 1,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Shares of GOOD stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $15.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOD. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
