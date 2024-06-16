Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $24.66.
About Gladstone Commercial
