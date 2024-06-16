Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.7 %
GOODO stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
