Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.
Gladstone Investment Stock Performance
Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $14.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GAIN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
