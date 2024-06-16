Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $14.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 97.71%. The business had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GAIN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GAIN

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.