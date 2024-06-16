Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by an average of 82.9% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LANDO opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

