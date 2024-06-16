Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
Gladstone Land stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96.
About Gladstone Land
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.