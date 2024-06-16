Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANDP opened at $20.84 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.