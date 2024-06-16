Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. 3,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 27,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $909.43 million, a P/E ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Blue Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GB. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 71,326 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

