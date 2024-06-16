Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.80. Approximately 85,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,190,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $43.83.

Global-E Online Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company's revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 31.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter worth $126,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 360.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 15.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

