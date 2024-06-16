Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.80. Approximately 85,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,190,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GLBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.
View Our Latest Report on GLBE
Global-E Online Trading Up 3.0 %
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Global-E Online
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 31.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter worth $126,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 360.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 15.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.