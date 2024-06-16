Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 20,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 29,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $53.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

