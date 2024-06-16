Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Trading Down 0.1%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

