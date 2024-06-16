GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Acquires Shares of 3,178,777 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,178,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,343,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 3.8% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned about 1.71% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

