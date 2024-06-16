GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Buys New Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Teradyne by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $145.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.32. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

