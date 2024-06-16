GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Buys New Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 577,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,389,000 after buying an additional 433,633 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.